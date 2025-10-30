Kamloops Blazers can't keep up with Everett Silvertips in 6-3 loss
'Tips outgun Blazers 6-3
The Kamloops Blazers couldn't hang on at Sandman Centre on Wednesday night, where they fell 6-3 to the Everett Silvertips.
The Silvertips opened up the scoring in the first period. Blazers forward Jordan Keller tied it up minutes into the second, but the ‘Tips netted two more to take the lead again. Logan Lanti scored his first WHL goal to bring the game to within one and close out the second.
The Silvertips scored twice more in the third before Nathan Behm found the back of the net for the Blazers. Everett closed out the game with an empty netter to end the game 6-3.
Kamloops goaltender Ivans Kufterins stopped 34 of 39 shots while Everett net minder Raiden LeGall stopped 31 of 34 shots.
The Silvertips blanked the Blazers power play on three opportunities, while Everett capitalized on one of six chances.
Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 3,074.
The loss brings the Blazers to 6-7-1-1 on the season, while the Silvertips are now 12-1-1-0.
The Kamloops Blazers will be back in action on Saturday, when they’ll be visiting Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Oregon to face the Portland Winterhawks. Puck drop is 6 p.m.
More WHL articles
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.
Previous Stories
- Vees manage shootout win Feb 2
- Vees win again at home Feb 1
- Rockets pummel Giants Jan 31
- Blazers fall 4-3 in overtime Jan 31
- Rockets earn important win Jan 30
- Blazers end Vees win streak Jan 30
- Rebels no match for Blazers Jan 28
- Rockets take down Rebels Jan 27
- Rockets release Czech Jan 26
- Vees nab 14th straight win Jan 26
- Vees streak reaches 13 Jan 24
- Rockets hold onto late lead Jan 23