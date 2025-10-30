WHL News

Kamloops Blazers can't keep up with Everett Silvertips in 6-3 loss

Photo: Brian Johnson Photography Kamloops Blazers Logan Lanti scored his first WHL goal against the Everett Silvertips at Sandman Centre on Wednesday night.

The Kamloops Blazers couldn't hang on at Sandman Centre on Wednesday night, where they fell 6-3 to the Everett Silvertips.

The Silvertips opened up the scoring in the first period. Blazers forward Jordan Keller tied it up minutes into the second, but the ‘Tips netted two more to take the lead again. Logan Lanti scored his first WHL goal to bring the game to within one and close out the second.

The Silvertips scored twice more in the third before Nathan Behm found the back of the net for the Blazers. Everett closed out the game with an empty netter to end the game 6-3.

Kamloops goaltender Ivans Kufterins stopped 34 of 39 shots while Everett net minder Raiden LeGall stopped 31 of 34 shots.

The Silvertips blanked the Blazers power play on three opportunities, while Everett capitalized on one of six chances.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 3,074.

The loss brings the Blazers to 6-7-1-1 on the season, while the Silvertips are now 12-1-1-0.

The Kamloops Blazers will be back in action on Saturday, when they’ll be visiting Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Oregon to face the Portland Winterhawks. Puck drop is 6 p.m.