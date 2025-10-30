WHL News

Kamloops Blazers receive ratings ahead of 2026 NHL Draft

Three Blazers on draft list

Photo: Contributed American forward JP Hurlbert of the Kamloops Blazers is expected to be selected in the first round of the 2026 NHL entry draft.

A trio of Kamloops Blazers have the attention of NHL scouts this season.

The NHL recently released its preliminary list of players to watch list ahead of next summer's draft, and Blazers forward J.P. Hurlbert is one of 27 players listed with an A rating — projecting him as a first-round pick.

Defenseman Dryden Deobald and goaltender Logan Edmonstone are both listed with a W rating, which would place their selections in the sixth or seventh round.

Hurlbert leads the WHL in scoring with 11 goals, 17 assists and 28 points through 14 games this season, his first in Kamloops. The 17-year-old from Allen, Texas, also leads the WHL in shots with 70 and has a +10 plus/minus rating.

Deobald, a 17-year-old from Regina, has three assists in 14 games in his first season with the Blazers.

Edmonstone is in his second season with the Blazers and has a 3-2-0-1 record with a 3.41 goals against average and an .894 save percentage. He has one shutout in 10 games this season.

Two Kamloops Blazers were selected in the most recent NHL Draft in June — Nathan Behm was taken 66th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in round three while teammate Tommy Lafreniere went 17 picks later, 83rd overall, to the Edmonton Oilers.

The year before that, defenceman Harrison Brunicke, went 44th overall to the Pittsburgh Penguins and Emmitt Finnie, last year's captain, was drafted in the seventh round by the Detroit Red Wings.

Finnie is second in NHL rookie scoring, with four goals and eight points through his first 10 games.

Brunicke made the Penguins out of training camp this year and may not return to Sandman Centre. He’s already played seven games so far this season and scored his first NHL goal.