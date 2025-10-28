WHL News

Penticton Vees took down the Everett Silvertips before falling to Medicine Hat Tigers

One win, one loss for Vees

Photo: Penticton Vees One more in the win and loss column for the Penticton Vees

The Penticton Vees hit the ice hard in the past few days, playing the Medicine Hat Tigers on Monday and the Everett Silvertips on Saturday.

The Vees came out fast in the game against the Everett Silvertips, with Ryden Evers scoring his first of four goals of the night.

William James would add to their lead soon after, thanks to a pass from Brady Birnie.

The Vees scoring in the first wouldn’t end there, with Matteo Danis getting a shot past Silvertips goaltender Anders Miller, and Jacob Kvasnicka followed it up with another, to make it 4-0.

Evers got in two more goals in the second period, first with a shot that deflected blocker side to make it 5-0. He would finish off his hat-trick with a short-side shot just 90 seconds later to make the score 6-0 heading into the third.

Penticton would end their night against the Silvertips with one more goal from Evers to make the final score 7-0.

Vees goaltender AJ Reyelts stopped all 33 shots he faced for his first career WHL shutout.

Then on Monday night, the Vees returned to the South Okanagan Events Centre to face off against the Medicine Hat Tigers.

The Vees opened the scoring once on Monday with a power-play goal from Brady Birnie, the only goal for the first period.

Markus Ruck would tie the game up for Medicine Hat early in the second period, taking a rebound shot into the back of the net.

The Tigers took advantage of a power play two minutes into the third, with Liam Ruck making the score 2-1.

Medicine Hat would add an empty net goal on a scramble play in front of the Vees' net, with the final score landing at 3-1.

The next home game for the Vees will be Wednesday, Nov. 5, against the Kelowna Rockets.

The Vees head on the road for two in Victoria on Saturday, Nov. 1 and Sunday, Nov. 2.