Medicine Hat score the winner in overtime to edge the Kelowna Rockets 4-3

Rockets fall to Tigers

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor Kelowna Rockets fall 4-3 to Medicine Hat in overtime

Dayton Reschny scored the game winner 3:36 into sudden death, three-on-three overtime to lead his Medicine Hat Tigers to a come-from-behind 4-3 win over the Kelowna Rockets Saturday at Prospera Place.

Reschny picked up a loose puck behind the Rockets net, circled out near the blueline, then raced down the slot, went to his forehand and beat Harrison Boettiger high to the glove side.

It was his fourth of the campaign.

The Rockets got off to a good start, grabbing a 2-0 first period lead while peppering goaltender Carter Cssey with a season-high 21 shots.

Carson Wetsch with a one-timer from the left circle off a great pass from Dawson Gerwing behind the redline and Tomas Poletin directly off a faceoff got the Rockets rolling in the first.

But, a three-goal answer by the Tigers in the second put the Rockets on their heels heading to the third.

The Rockets would eventually tie it on Hayden Paupanekis’ second of the season with two minutes to go in regulation time, but were unable to secure the second point in overtime.

Wetsch also had a pair of assists to go along with his first goal of the season while Paupanekis had a goal and an assist.

The Rockets, 4-5-1-1 remain in the basement of the BC Division.

They now hit the road for four straight beginning next Saturday in Vancouver.