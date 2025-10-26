Kamloops Blazers mount comeback, then relinquish lead in overtime loss to Vancouver Giants
Giants beat Blazers in OT
Jordan Keller was the night’s first star, scoring a natural hat trick to give him 10 goals on the season, while winger Josh Evaschesen notched his fifth in the 5-4 loss.
The Giants’ Cameron Schmidt got Vancouver on the board on the power play four minutes into the first period, and the road team went up by two off a Brett Olson goal at the 15 minute mark.
Keller cut the lead in half a minute later before the end of the period and tied it off a power play goal seven minuets into the second.
Keller completed the hat trick and took the lead a minute later, and Evaschesen made it 4-2 a minute after that off another power play goal.
Vancouver’s Schmidt then got his second power play goal of the game and Leonardo Domenichelli — son of former Blazer at Giants current general manager Hnat — tied it at four off a two on one rush goal.
After a scoreless third period, Ty Halaburda completed the comeback for the Giants, handing the Blazers the overtime loss in front of 4,265 fans at the Sandman Centre.
Kamloops’ netminder Ivans Kufterins shopped 26 of 31 shots he faced while Vancouver’s Kelton Pyne turned aside 45 of 49 shots.
The Blazers were 2/4 on the power play while the Giants were 2/7.
With the loss the Blazers are now 6-5-1-1 while the Giants are 6-7-0-1.
Kamloops travels to Langley to play the Giants Sunday in the second half of a home-and-home series this weekend.
Puckdrop is 4 p.m. at the Langley Events Centre.
More WHL articles
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.
Previous Stories
- Rockets earn important win Jan 30
- Blazers end Vees win streak Jan 30
- Rebels no match for Blazers Jan 28
- Rockets take down Rebels Jan 27
- Rockets release Czech Jan 26
- Vees nab 14th straight win Jan 26
- Vees streak reaches 13 Jan 24
- Rockets hold onto late lead Jan 23
- Blazers win big over Wild Jan 23
- Rockets squander 2 points Jan 21
- Rockets face tough test Jan 21
- Vees on a hot streak Jan 19