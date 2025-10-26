WHL News

Kamloops Blazers mount comeback, then relinquish lead in overtime loss to Vancouver Giants

Photo: Brian Johnson Photography Kamloops Blazers Josh Evaschesen battles for the puck on Saturday night at the Sandman Centre where the Vancouver Giants came back to win in overtime. The Kamloops Blazers came back from 2-0 down only to have their own lead erased before falling in overtime to the Vancouver Giants at home on Saturday night.

Jordan Keller was the night’s first star, scoring a natural hat trick to give him 10 goals on the season, while winger Josh Evaschesen notched his fifth in the 5-4 loss.

The Giants’ Cameron Schmidt got Vancouver on the board on the power play four minutes into the first period, and the road team went up by two off a Brett Olson goal at the 15 minute mark.

Keller cut the lead in half a minute later before the end of the period and tied it off a power play goal seven minuets into the second.

Keller completed the hat trick and took the lead a minute later, and Evaschesen made it 4-2 a minute after that off another power play goal.

Vancouver’s Schmidt then got his second power play goal of the game and Leonardo Domenichelli — son of former Blazer at Giants current general manager Hnat — tied it at four off a two on one rush goal.

After a scoreless third period, Ty Halaburda completed the comeback for the Giants, handing the Blazers the overtime loss in front of 4,265 fans at the Sandman Centre.

Kamloops’ netminder Ivans Kufterins shopped 26 of 31 shots he faced while Vancouver’s Kelton Pyne turned aside 45 of 49 shots.

The Blazers were 2/4 on the power play while the Giants were 2/7.

With the loss the Blazers are now 6-5-1-1 while the Giants are 6-7-0-1.

Kamloops travels to Langley to play the Giants Sunday in the second half of a home-and-home series this weekend.

Puckdrop is 4 p.m. at the Langley Events Centre.