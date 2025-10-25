Penticton Vees fall to Wenatchee Wild 4-2 on Friday night
Wild trump Vees 4-2
The Penticton Vees faced a hard game on Friday night, losing to Wenatchee Wild by a 4-2 score at the SOEC.
Easton LaPlante would get one early in the game for Penticton, taking a drop pass from William James and picking the top corner for a goal just over two minutes in the first period.
The second goal for Penticton came from Diego Johnson, when he got the puck up and over the shoulder of Wild goaltender Tobias Tvrznik to make it 2-0 in the scond.
Wenatchee started to come back with a goal from Luka Shcherbyna to make it 2-1. The Wild would even the game just 12 seconds later when Caelan Joudrey took a loose puck to make it 2-2 heading into the third period.
The visiting team got ahead of the Vees when Rui Han’s shot through Jesse Sanche’s five-hole to make it 3-2.
The Wild would end the game with an empty net goal to finish off the 4-2 score.
The Vees travel to Everett on Saturday night for a 6 p.m. puck drop before returning home to the SOEC to host the Medicine Hat Tigers on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
