Blazers overcome two-goal deficit late in third period to stun Tigers
Blazers storm back to win
The Kamloops Blazers scored twice late in the third period and again in overtime on Friday night to erase a two-goal deficit and beat the Medicine Hat Tigers 5-4.
Jordan Keller (2), Kayd Reudig, Tommy Lafreniere and Isa Guram were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Nathan Behm had four assists and JP Hurlbert had three.
The Blazers trailed 4-2 with a little over five minutes remaining, but stormed back with three unanswered goals to stun the Tigers in overtime. Keller’s second of the night tied it at 4-4 with 50 seconds left, and Guram scored the winner three minutes into overtime.
Logan Edmonstone made 26 saves on 30 shots to earn the win in net for the Blazers. Carter Casey stopped 21 of 26 Kamloops shots in net for the Tigers.
Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 3,440.
With the win, the Blazers improve to 6-5-0-1, good for fourth spot in the WHL’s B.C. Division.
The Blazers will be back on home ice on Saturday, hosting the Vancouver Giants in the first of a home-and-home. Puck drop is 6 p.m. at Sandman Centre on Saturday, and the two teams will do it again in Langley at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
More WHL articles
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.
Previous Stories
- Rebels no match for Blazers Jan 28
- Rockets take down Rebels Jan 27
- Rockets release Czech Jan 26
- Vees nab 14th straight win Jan 26
- Vees streak reaches 13 Jan 24
- Rockets hold onto late lead Jan 23
- Blazers win big over Wild Jan 23
- Rockets squander 2 points Jan 21
- Rockets face tough test Jan 21
- Vees on a hot streak Jan 19
- Rockets flat in OT loss Jan 17
- Vees win streak at 10 games Jan 17