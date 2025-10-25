WHL News

Blazers overcome two-goal deficit late in third period to stun Tigers

Photo: Kamloops Blazers Isa Guram celebrates his game-winning goal in overtime on Friday at Sandman Centre, where the Kamloops Blazers beat the Medicine Hat Tigers 5-4 in overtime.

The Kamloops Blazers scored twice late in the third period and again in overtime on Friday night to erase a two-goal deficit and beat the Medicine Hat Tigers 5-4.

Jordan Keller (2), Kayd Reudig, Tommy Lafreniere and Isa Guram were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Nathan Behm had four assists and JP Hurlbert had three.

The Blazers trailed 4-2 with a little over five minutes remaining, but stormed back with three unanswered goals to stun the Tigers in overtime. Keller’s second of the night tied it at 4-4 with 50 seconds left, and Guram scored the winner three minutes into overtime.

Logan Edmonstone made 26 saves on 30 shots to earn the win in net for the Blazers. Carter Casey stopped 21 of 26 Kamloops shots in net for the Tigers.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 3,440.

With the win, the Blazers improve to 6-5-0-1, good for fourth spot in the WHL’s B.C. Division.

The Blazers will be back on home ice on Saturday, hosting the Vancouver Giants in the first of a home-and-home. Puck drop is 6 p.m. at Sandman Centre on Saturday, and the two teams will do it again in Langley at 4 p.m. on Sunday.