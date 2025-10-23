WHL News

Kelowna Rockets edge Victoria in a shootout

Rockets back in win column

Photo: Kelowna Rockets Rockets snap losing skid with 2-1 shootout win in Victoria

The Kelowna Rockets are finally back in the win column.

The Rockets snapped a five-game losing streak Wednesday night with a 2-1 shootout win in Victoria.

Daniel Pekar, who has been more noticeable since being a healthy scratch a week ago, scored the winning goal in the fifth round of the shootout.

The Czechia native came off the left wing and, from in close, squeezed a shot between the pads of Ethan Eskit in the Royals goal.

Daniel Pekar gets it to trickle by to end this low scoring affair!@Kelowna_Rockets pic.twitter.com/PReuH5Y7si — Western Hockey League (@TheWHL) October 23, 2025

Kalder Varga of the Rockets and Eli McKamey of the Royals each scored in the first three rounds forcing sudden death.

Both teams scored in round four but Josh Banini stopped Heath Nelson, the fifth Royals shooter, setting the stage for Pekar’s winner.

All the scoring in regulation time came within the first 4:12 of the game.

Roan Woodward got the Royals on the board 82 seconds in before Kayden Longley tied it three minutes later.

Dawson Gerwing did all the work, winning a puck battle along the boards. He fed Rowan Guest in the right circle whose shot was tipped home by Longley.

The goaltenders took over from there making several spectacular saves to keep the game tied.

It's only 1-1 through two and Josh Banini is a big reason why.@Kelowna_Rockets pic.twitter.com/Gl09OzY0I1 — Western Hockey League (@TheWHL) October 23, 2025

Victoria outshot the Rockets 34-33, including 3-0 during the three-on-three overtime period.

The Rockets dressed 11 forwards and seven defencemen for the game as they went without injured forwards Tij Iginla and Levi Benson.

Kelowna looks to make it two in a row Saturday when they entertain the Medicine Hat Tigers.