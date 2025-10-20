WHL News

Kelowna Rockets fall 3-1 in Tri-City Sunday

Rockets struggles continue

Photo: Kelowna Rockets Rockets drop their fifth straight, 3-1 in Tri-City

The rough start to the Western Hockey League season continued for the Kelowna Rockets Sunday afternoon.

The Rockets dropped their fifth in a row , falling 3-1 in Tri-City.

Fresh off a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to the number one team in the league Saturday night, the Rockets ran into a hot goaltender Sunday in Tri-City.

Xavier Wendt turned away 38 shots in leading the Tri-City Americans to the victory.

Defenceman Will Sharpe scored the lone goal, a wrist shot from the left circle seven seconds into the Rockets first power play of the night seven minutes into the second.

7 seconds into the powerplay and Will Sharpe has the Rockets on the scoresheet!@Kelowna_Rockets | @LAKings | #GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/HLrC06wOVK — Western Hockey League (@TheWHL) October 20, 2025

The goal cut the Ams lead to 2-1.

Hiroki Gojsic appeared to tie it at the end of the second. He split the defence and forced the puck into the net, but the referee stationed behind the net waved it off, saying the period had ended before the puck crossed the line.

The play was reviewed and the decision was upheld.

Despite some sustained pressure in the third, the Rockets were unable to find the equalizer.

Savin Virk sealed the win with an empty net goal with two-and-a-half minutes left.

Cash Koch and Jake Gudelj scored for the Americans in the opening period.

Harrison Boettiger turned away 35 shots in the loss.

The Rockets were again without the services of Tij Iginla, who missed his second straight game due to illness.

Iginla made his 2025-2026 debut last Wednesday after missing three games due to illness.

He is expected to return to the lineup Wednesday in Victoria.

Defenceman Owen Hayden, the Rockets first round draft selection a year ago made his WHL debut Sunday. He finished with two shots on goal, four penalty minutes and was a -1 on the night.