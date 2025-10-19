WHL News

Everett come back from 2-0 hole to edge the Rockets 3-2

Rockets drop fourth straight

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor Rockets fall 3-2 to Everett

The Kelowna Rockets were unable to hold onto a lead against the number one team in the Western Hockey League.

The Everett Silvertips, who have yet to lose in regulation time, spotted the Rockets a 2-0 lead, then scored the next three in a 3-2 win before 4,630 at Prospera Place.

Daniel Pekar, a healthy scratch Wednesday against Victoria, wasted little time showing the coaches he deserved to be in the lineup.

The Czechia native skated down the right wing and, from the bottom of the circle, wired a shot past Anders Miller.

Pekar also had a hand in the 2-0 goal near the midway point of the second.

He fed Mazden Leslie at the right point.

His shot was blocked, but the rebound went to Will Sharpe who waited a moment, dragged the puck to the middle of the ice and zipped a shot past Miller.

Jamie Heslop got one back then, with less than nine seconds left in the second, Carter Bear beat Josh Banini on a Silvertips power play to even the score at 2-2.

Rhys Jamieson scored what stood up as the game winner just 37 seconds into the third.

The Rockets had plenty of chances to equalize, but were unable to click with three third period power plays including a late six-on-four with Banini on the bench.

The Rockets, who have dropped four in a row, head south of the border to face the Tri-City Americans Sunday afternoon.