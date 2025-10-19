Shootout in Swift Current, where Blazers fall to Broncos
Blazers fall in shootout
The Kamloops Blazers could not close out their Prairie road trip with a win on Saturday in Swift Current, where they fell 3-2 to the Broncos in a shootout.
Josh Evaschesen and Tommy Lafreniere scored for the Blazers. Noah Kosick and Jace McFaul scored for the Broncos.
The Blazers did all their scoring in the first 10 minutes. They were up 2-1 after Lafreniere beat Joey Rocha at 8:58 of the first period, and that’s how it stayed until McFaul tied it with a power-play goal early in the third.
That was all the offence until Kosick beat Logan Edmonstone in the second round of the shootout to seal it for Swift Current.
Edmonstone made 33 saves on 35 shots, while Rocha stopped 32 of 34 Kamloops shots to earn the win in net.
Announced attendance at InnovationPlex in Swift Current, Sask., was 2,204.
Kamloops will finish its six-game swing through the East Division 2-4.
With the loss, the Blazers fall to 5-5-0-1 on the season, good for sixth place in the WHL’s 12-team Western Conference.
The Blazers are back in action on home ice on Friday, when the Medicine Hat Tigers (7-3) visit Sandman Centre for a 7 p.m. face off.
More WHL articles
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.
Previous Stories
- Wild night in Wenatchee Jan 23
- Rockets squander 2 points Jan 21
- Rockets face tough test Jan 21
- Vees on a hot streak Jan 19
- Rockets flat in OT loss Jan 17
- Vees win streak at 10 games Jan 17
- Blazers fall 7-6 in overtime Jan 16
- Confident Rockets earn win Jan 16
- Rockets look to keep rolling Jan 15
- Vees crack top 10 in league Jan 15
- Banini out with eye injury Jan 11
- Rockets earn road sweep Jan 10