Shootout in Swift Current, where Blazers fall to Broncos

Photo: Kamloops Blazers A 33-save performance from Logan Edmonstone was not enough for the Kamloops Blazers on Saturday in Swift Current.

The Kamloops Blazers could not close out their Prairie road trip with a win on Saturday in Swift Current, where they fell 3-2 to the Broncos in a shootout.

Josh Evaschesen and Tommy Lafreniere scored for the Blazers. Noah Kosick and Jace McFaul scored for the Broncos.

The Blazers did all their scoring in the first 10 minutes. They were up 2-1 after Lafreniere beat Joey Rocha at 8:58 of the first period, and that’s how it stayed until McFaul tied it with a power-play goal early in the third.

That was all the offence until Kosick beat Logan Edmonstone in the second round of the shootout to seal it for Swift Current.

Edmonstone made 33 saves on 35 shots, while Rocha stopped 32 of 34 Kamloops shots to earn the win in net.

Announced attendance at InnovationPlex in Swift Current, Sask., was 2,204.

Kamloops will finish its six-game swing through the East Division 2-4.

With the loss, the Blazers fall to 5-5-0-1 on the season, good for sixth place in the WHL’s 12-team Western Conference.

The Blazers are back in action on home ice on Friday, when the Medicine Hat Tigers (7-3) visit Sandman Centre for a 7 p.m. face off.