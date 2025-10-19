WHL News

Penticton Vees earn shoot out win against the Vancouver Giants

Photo: Penticton Vees Add another in the win column for the Penticton Vees

The Penticton Vees added one in the win column on Saturday night, taking down the Vancouver Giants 4-3 in a shootout at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The Giants got on the board first, with Tyus Sparks getting a shot over AJ Reyelts glove to make it 1-0 after 20 minutes of play.

Vancouver would add to their lead just under four minutes into the second period, with a shot from Cameron Schmidt that took a weird bounce and ended up in the Vees net.

Pressure to score for Penticton mounted in the third period, with Jacob Kvasnicka getting the first goal for the team to make it 2-1.

Ryden Evers would tie up the game a rebound shot shortly after.

The Giants came back with a goal from Schmidt, who took the puck under the bar to restore their lead 3-2.

Brittan Alstead would even the game for the Vees with just 18 seconds remaining in the third to trigger overtime at 3-3.

There was be no scoring in the extra period and the game headed to a shootout.

Evers scored in the seventh round of the shootout to secure the Vees victory 4-3.

The Vees will stay on home ice to host the Wenatchee Wild on Friday, Oct. 24. Puck drop at 7 p.m.