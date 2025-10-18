Penticton Vees face another loss in a 5-2 game against Everett Silvertips
Vees lose 5-2 to Silvertips
The Penticton Vees took another loss on Friday night on home ice, when they fell 5-2 to the Everett Silvertips at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
The Silvertips started out strong in the first, with Nolan Caffey finding the back of the net just over five minutes into the game to make it 1-0.
They would extend their lead near the end of the first with a five-hole goal from Shea Busch to make it 2-0.
The Silvertips kept the pressure on in the third, resulting in a 3-0 lead with a shot that beat Vees goaltender Jesse Sanche. Everett added another goal from Carter Bear on the power play to make it 4-0 going into the third.
The Vees wouldn't let the visitors get a shutout, thanks to a goal from Diego Johnson a few minutes into the third to make it 4-1.
The Silvertips would regain their four-goal lead a few minutes later with a rebound shot from Nolan Chastko to make the score 5-1.
Penticton would finish off the scoring with a goal from Brittan Alstead, making the final score 5-2.
The Vees host the Vancouver Giants for Ladies Night at the SOEC on Saturday night. Puck drop is 6 p.m.
