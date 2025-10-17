WHL News

Kamloops squanders early lead in Brandon as Wheat Kings rally to beat the Blazers

Blazers back to .500

Photo: Jillybean Photography JP Hurlbert passes the puck to Tommy Lafreniere. Both Blazers had Kamloops up 2-0 to the Wheat Kings early, but a subpar penalty kill would lead to a loss in Brandon Thursday night. A hot start couldn’t be sustained as the Kamloops Blazers were threshed by the Wheat Kings in Brandon on Thursday night.

JP Hurlbert put up his 11th goal of the campaign while Tommy Lafreniere notched his seventh and Josh Evascheson got his third in a 6-3 loss, putting the Blazers back to .500.

Kamloops went up 2-0 halfway through the first period on Hurlbert’s and Lafeniere’s goals, but the Wheat Kings cut the lead in half with a power play marker before the first frame was finished.

In the second, Evascheson padded the lead for the Blue and Orange with a power play goal off a Nathan Behm pass into the slot, but it was all Brandon from there as the home team scored five unanswered goals.

The Wheat Kings scored three goals in the second, including the two on the power play, and two in the third period.

Kamloops’ Ivans Kufterins stopped 29 of 35 shots he faced, while Brandon’s Filip Ruzicka turned aside 27 of 30.

Special teams were the Blazers’ undoing as Kamloops went 1/2 with the man advantage while the Wheat Kings were a perfect 3/3.

With the loss Kamloops falls to 5-5-0-0 on the season, good for sixth in the western conference, while Brandon is now 2-5-1-0 and is eighth in the east.

Next up for the Blazers is the end of their six-game eastern conference roadtrip, culminating in a date with the Swift Current Broncos on Saturday.