WHL News
Penticton Vees announce Ladies Night this weekend
Vees announce Ladies Night
This weekend is for the ladies at the Penticton Vees game.
On Saturday, Oct. 18, the game will be "Ladies Night."
"The game will be themed around celebrating the women in our community," reads a press release from Riley Pollock, Vees director of broadcast and communications.
"The Vees will be offering half priced wine all game long on Saturday and will have draw prizing for the ladies in attendance. Fans can also expect an extra dose of Taylor Swift and Shania Twain from the DJ that night."
Tickets are on sale now online here.
