Victoria Royals edge Rockets 6-5 in a five player shootout

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor Tij Iginla scores on his first shot in his return to the Rockets lineup

The return of Tij Iginla to the Kelowna Rockets lineup energized the bench and the 3,700 fans inside Prospera Place, but it wasn’t quite enough to get the home side two points.

The Rockets had to settle for a loser point in a 6-5 shootout loss to the Victoria Royals.

And, they had to come back from a pair of third period deficits to do it.

Iginla, playing his first meaningful game in nearly 11 months scored twice, including the game-tying goal with 25.2 seconds left in regulation time.

With the Rockets on the power play and Harrison Boettiger on the bench for an extra attacker, Hayden Paupanekis, also making his regular season debut after recovering from mononucleosis, played give-and-go with Iginla, sending a pass to Iggy in the slot from behind the goal line.

His quick shot beat Ethan Eskit high to the glove side to force overtime.

The Royals controlled the puck for most of the five-minute overtime, but it was the Rockets who had the best chance.

Iginla and Paupanekis set up Will Sharpe at the side of the net. He took the pass of his skate and when he finally did get a chance to shoot, hit the goal post.

Ludovic Perreault won it for the Royals in the fifth round of the shootout.

It was a strange game in some respects. The teams combined for just five shots during a defensive opening period - the shot total the lowest ever for two teams in a period in Rockets history.

Despite the low shot total, the game was deadlocked at 1-1 heading to the second period, a period in which the Rockets let things slip away.

“In the second period I just thought we resorted to old habits,” said head coach Derrick Martin.

“You create your fortune in this game and we didn’t do enough to create fortune in the second period.

“I really liked the resiliency in our group, I liked the answer in the third period to climb back and get a point. It just felt like we gave one away tonight because of our second period.”

The Rockets fell behind 4-2 early in the third and, after Paupanekis pulled them to within a goal, the Royals again answered to restore the two-goal lead.

But Kalder Varga on a rebound and Iginla late on the power play forced overtime.

Iginla also opened the scoring on his first shot of the season.

After Carson Wetsch separated a Royal defender from the puck, Iginla grabbed it, powered to the net and slipped the puck behind Eskit.

“It’s always a good feeling to score and it was nice to get the first one early,” said Iginla who said he felt fine during the game despite the long layoff.

“I felt pretty good. I thought the team had a good effort at times but you have to play a more consistent game through the second period and get to our game a little quicker.”

After getting just two shots in the first period, the Rockets peppered Eskit with 34 through the final two periods and overtime.

The power play which has struggled early in the season did score once in four chances, but the Royals scored twice just after penalties had expired. They also had a pair of goals on their own power play.

The Rockets, who have not tasted victory in their last three, get the high-flying Everett Silvertips Saturday night.

The reigning WHL regular season champions have yet to lose in regulation time, going 7-0-1-0 over their first eight.