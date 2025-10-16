WHL News

Blazers score six straight against Warriors in 7-5 comeback win

Blazers come back to win

Photo: Nick Pettigrew Tommy Lafreniere scored twice to help the Kamloops Blazers to a win over the Moose Jaw Warriors.

A four-goal deficit half way through a road game wasn’t enough to stop the Kamloops Blazers on Wednesday night in Moose Jaw, where they scored six times unanswered to earn a 7-5 win over the Warriors.

The Warriors were the first to score just over midway through the first period, and followed it up with three more in quick succession at the opening of the second.

Josh Evaschesen netted his first WHL goal in the second to open up the scoring for the Blazers. The Warriors quickly responded with a power play goal minutes later, before Evaschesen scored another.

Entering the third period down 5-2, Cooper Moore, Tommy Lafreniere, Nathan Beam and JP Hurlbert scored for the Blazers to take the lead. Lafreniere scored an empty net goal with just over a minute left to end the game 7-5 for the Blazers.

Kamloops net minder Logan Edmonstone stopped 17 of the 22 shots he faced in the first two periods, and Ivans Kufterins went perfect in the third. Warriors goalie Matthew Hutchinson made 25 saves on 31 shots.

Announced attendance at the Temple Gardens Centre in Moose Jaw, Sask. was 2,257.

The Blazers scored on three of four power play opportunities while Moose Jaw was two for five with the man advantage.

With the comeback, the Blazers improve to 5-4 on the season. The loss moves the Warriors to 4-4-1.

The Blue and Orange are back in action Thursday in Brandon to take on the Wheat Kings. Puck drop is at 5 p.m. B.C. time.