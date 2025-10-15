Penticton Vees four game winning streak ends in 3-2 overtime loss to Victoria Royals
Vees win streak ends
The Penticton Vees' four game winning streak came to an end on Monday afternoon, when the team lost 3-2 in overtime to the Victoria Royals at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
The Royals got out to a quick start on Monday, with Wyatt Danyleyko getting the puck over the glove of starting goaltender AJ Reyelts just a few minutes in to make it 1-0 in the first period.
The Vees came back harder in the second half of the second period. Tristan Petersen was able to beat a defender at the back post to even the game 1-1.
Brady Birnie would add another to the Vees' tally, making it 2-1 heading into the third period.
The Royals were able to tie up the game halfway into the third with a shot from Jacob Schwartz that went under the arm of Reyelts.
With no further goals in the third period, the teams headed into overtime and at the 1:10 mark, Heath Nelson was able to work get one in at the side of the net, Victoria the 3-2 overtime victory.
The Vees return to home ice on Friday night at 7 p.m. when they host the Everett Silvertips at the SOEC.
