Kelowna Rockets host Victoria Wednesday looking to end a two-game losing skid
Rockets look to end slide
The Kelowna Rockets will have Tij Iginla in the lineup when they host the Victoria Royals Wednesday night at Prospera Place.
Iginla hasn't suited up in a meaningful game in more than 10 months. He last played on November 30 of last year before hip surgery derailed the remainder of his season.
He returned from the Utah Mammoth training camp early last week but illness kept him out of the lineup for losses to Seattle (3-1) and Penticton (5-3).
The Rockets are also hopeful Hayden Paupanekis can also return against the Royals.
The forward, acquired in the Andrew Cristall deal, has yet to suit up after being diagnosed with mononucleosis during training camp
Because of illness, injury and players at pro camps, the Rockets have yet to ice their full lineup for any game this season.
The Rockets look to bounce back from those weekend losses against a Victoria team coming off an overtime win in Penticton Monday.
The Rockets will host the unbeaten Everett Silvertips Saturday.
