Lafreniere scores overtime goal for 4-3 Kamloops Blazers victory over Regina Pats
Blazers snap losing streak
Tommy Lafreniere scored the overtime winner on Thanksgiving Monday, helping the Kamloops Blazers snap a four-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Regina Pats.
Nathan Behm and Jordan Keller joined Lafreniere as goal scorers for the Blazers. Julien Maze, Zachary Lansard and Caden Brown scored for the Pats.
The Blazers led 1-0 after the first period. An early second-period goal from Lafreniere was quickly answered by Maze, and the Pats surged ahead with two more goals in the first 10 minutes of the third period.
Keller tied up the game 3-3 with a goal at 18:21 in the third. Lafreniere secured the win with a power play goal two minutes into overtime.
Logan Edmonstone made 33 saves on 36 shots to earn the win in net. Kelton Pyne stopped 28 of 32 Kamloops shots in a losing effort.
Announced attendance was 2,670 at the Brandt Centre in Regina, Sask.
With the win, the Blazers improve to 4-4 on the season. The loss moves the Pats to 1-5-1.
The Blue and Orange will be back in action on Wednesday when they play the Moose Jaw Warriors at the Temple Gardens Centre in Moose Jaw, Sask. Puck drop is at 6 p.m.
More WHL articles
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.
Previous Stories
- Rockets flat in OT loss Jan 17
- Vees win streak at 10 games Jan 17
- Blazers fall 7-6 in overtime Jan 16
- Confident Rockets earn win Jan 16
- Rockets look to keep rolling Jan 15
- Vees crack top 10 in league Jan 15
- Banini out with eye injury Jan 11
- Rockets earn road sweep Jan 10
- Vees beat Blazers in OT Jan 10
- Vees halt Blazers' comeback Jan 9
- Rockets win costly Jan 9
- Vees extend winning streak Jan 8