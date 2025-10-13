WHL News

Lafreniere scores overtime goal for 4-3 Kamloops Blazers victory over Regina Pats

Blazers snap losing streak

Photo: Keith Hershmiller Photography The Blazers faced off against the Regina Pats on Thanksgiving.

Tommy Lafreniere scored the overtime winner on Thanksgiving Monday, helping the Kamloops Blazers snap a four-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Regina Pats.

Nathan Behm and Jordan Keller joined Lafreniere as goal scorers for the Blazers. Julien Maze, Zachary Lansard and Caden Brown scored for the Pats.

The Blazers led 1-0 after the first period. An early second-period goal from Lafreniere was quickly answered by Maze, and the Pats surged ahead with two more goals in the first 10 minutes of the third period.

Keller tied up the game 3-3 with a goal at 18:21 in the third. Lafreniere secured the win with a power play goal two minutes into overtime.

Logan Edmonstone made 33 saves on 36 shots to earn the win in net. Kelton Pyne stopped 28 of 32 Kamloops shots in a losing effort.

Announced attendance was 2,670 at the Brandt Centre in Regina, Sask.

With the win, the Blazers improve to 4-4 on the season. The loss moves the Pats to 1-5-1.

The Blue and Orange will be back in action on Wednesday when they play the Moose Jaw Warriors at the Temple Gardens Centre in Moose Jaw, Sask. Puck drop is at 6 p.m.