Penticton score three in the third period in a come-from-behind win over the Kelowna Rockets
Vees take down Rockets
The Penticton Vees are looking anything but an expansion team early in the Western Hockey League season.
The Vees won their fourth in a row and extended their point streak to five with a come-from-behind 5-3 win over the visiting Kelowna Rockets.
Chase Valliant grabbed a rebound in the slot and beat Josh Banini for what proved to be the game winner with less than seven minutes left in regulation time.
AAAAAND THE @PentictonVees TAKE THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/l3mMKcr52Q— Western Hockey League (@TheWHL) October 12, 2025
The goal came just 1:25 after Brittan Alstead had tied it.
Matteo Danis completed his hat trick into an empty net to close out the win.
The Rockets, called out for yet another slow start following a 3-1 loss to Seattle Friday, got the start they wanted, getting goals from Owen Folstrom and Dawson Gerwing to grab a 2-0 lead after 20.
But, on this night, it was the final two periods, as the Vees outscored them 5-1 over the final 40 minutes.
Danis pulled the Vees even with back-to-back goals before the midway point of the second but Tomas Poletin, with his fifth in four games restored the Rockets one-goal lead.
A lead they were unable to hold.
The Vees, who lead the BC Division by a single point over Prince George, host Victoria Monday afternoon.
The Royals are also the next Rockets opponent. The two teams will meet up Wednesday night at Prospera Place.
