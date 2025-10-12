282853
WHL News  

Kamloops winless streak extended to four as Blades blank Blazers in Saskatoon

Blazers drop fourth straight

Michael Potestio - Oct 11, 2025 / 8:53 pm | Story: 577498

Kamloops fell behind 3-0 to the Blades in the first period, giving up the first three goals of the game for a second-straight night.

Jordan Martin, Zach Olsen and David Lewandowski each scored for Saskatoon.

The Blazers couldn’t buy a goal, squandering five powerplays. Saskatoon was 0/2 with the man advantage.

Evan Gardner of the Blades stopped all 32 shots the Blazers threw at him. Logan Edmonstone got the start Saturday — Ivans Kufterins was chased out of the goal Friday in Prince Albert — and stopped 24 of 27 shots he faced.

With the loss the Blazers are now 3-4 on the year. The Blades improve to 7-2.

The Blazers are back in action Thanksgiving Monday in Regina to take on the Pats. Puck drop is at 1 p.m.

