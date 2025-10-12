WHL News
Kamloops winless streak extended to four as Blades blank Blazers in Saskatoon
Blazers drop fourth straight
Photo: Steve Hiscock
Kamloops Blazers assistant captain Jordan Keller and his teammates couldn't pout any pucks past Saskatoon Blades goalie Evan Gardner Saturday night, dropping their fourth consecutive loss of the young 2025-26 campaign.
Kamloops fell behind 3-0 to the Blades in the first period, giving up the first three goals of the game for a second-straight night.
Jordan Martin, Zach Olsen and David Lewandowski each scored for Saskatoon.
The Blazers couldn’t buy a goal, squandering five powerplays. Saskatoon was 0/2 with the man advantage.
Evan Gardner of the Blades stopped all 32 shots the Blazers threw at him. Logan Edmonstone got the start Saturday — Ivans Kufterins was chased out of the goal Friday in Prince Albert — and stopped 24 of 27 shots he faced.
With the loss the Blazers are now 3-4 on the year. The Blades improve to 7-2.
The Blazers are back in action Thanksgiving Monday in Regina to take on the Pats. Puck drop is at 1 p.m.
