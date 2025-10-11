WHL News

Kamloops loses third consecutive game as road trip gets off to bumpy start in Prince Albert

Blazers 3-3 to start the year

Photo: Mark Peterson / Prince Albert Raiders Kamloops Blazers defence man Isa Guram and Prince Albert Raiders forward Ben Harvey.

The Kamloops Blazers have now lost three games in a row after getting off to a rocky start on their six-game road trip in Prince Albert Friday night.

The Blazers lost 5-2, with goals from Nathan Behm, who tallied his fifth of the season, and Owen Cooper, who netted his second. Bluechip prospect JP Hurlbert had secondary and primary assists on the goals.

The Blazers found themselves down 3-0 within the first five minutes of the first period, before Behm found the back of the net for Kamloops with a rebound goal off a Josh Evascheson shot from the rush.

The Raiders and Blazers traded goals in the second period and Prince Albert addd an empty-netter in the third.

Kamloops goalie Ivans Kufterins made three stops on six first-period shots before being chased from the net, replaced by Logan Edmonton who saved 27 of 28 shots he faced in relief.

Special teams was anything but, as the Blazers went 0/2 on the power play while Prince Albert was 0/3.

With the loss, the Blazers are a .500 club, having gone 3-3 to start the 2025-26 season, winning their first three games and dropping their last three.

Kamloops’ eastern conference road trip continues tonight in Saskatoon, where the Blazers face the Blades.

Puck drop is 6 p.m. from the SaskTel Centre.