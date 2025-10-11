WHL News

Kelowna Rockets lacked a sense of urgency in a 3-1 loss to Seattle Friday

Slow start bites Rockets

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor A heavy collision involving Rockets goalie Harrison Boettiger

It’s a problem that’s plagued the Kelowna Rockets for a few seasons - a slow start out of the gate.

And, it’s something head coach Derrick Martin says has to be fixed.

That lack of energy and urgency reared its ugly head again Friday night in a 3-1 loss to the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds.

“Consistently bad starts and shooting ourselves in the foot. We’re missing the net, missing the net and missing the net, we’re losing battles,” said Martin.

“We gave our opponent way too much tonight and it bit us in the butt.”

And, at the end of the day, the T-Birds wanted it more, taking away time and space continually and winning a majority of puck battles all over the ice.

“That’s the problem isn’t it. You can’t have an opponent that wants it more than you.

“It’s the same lessons and the same group that needs to take offence to that and, as a group, it’s time to fix it and stop talking about it.”

Seattle jumped out to a 1-0 lead in this rough and tumble affair. Kaleb Hartmann on the rush raced down the left wing and beat Harrison Boettiger with a seeing eye shot just under the bar of the glove side from the left circle.

Owen Folstrom had a great chance to tie it seconds later. His backhand beat Marek Sklenicka but not the post.

The Rockets showed a bit of life to open the third, but that was extinguished when Antonio Martorana wired a back-door wrist shot past Boettiger on a Seattle power play.

The Rockets power play, which has been non-existent of late, broke an 0-13 slump when Mazden Leslie potted his first from the high slot with the Rockets enjoying a two-man advantage.

They buzzed around the T-Birds net for several shifts after that goal but were unable to find the equalizer.

But, unlike Wednesday when the Rockets scored twice in the final minute to beat the Prince George Cougars, there was no comeback this night.

With Boettiger on the bench for a n extra attacker, Martorama won a race for the puck deep in the Rockets end. His shot from a sharp angle hit the outside of the post and popped into the slot where Sawyer Mayes was waiting to tap home the insurance goal.

The Rockets outshot the T-Birds 36-31 but probably missed the net almost as many times as they hit it.

The Rockets were without Tij Iginla and Hayden Paupanekis for the game.

Iginla is listed as ill while Paupanekis continues to recover from a bout of mononucleosis.

The Rockets get a chance to atone for Friday’s outing when they travel down Highway 97 for a Saturday date with the Penticton Vees.