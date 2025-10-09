WHL News

Kelowna Rockets score twice in the final minute to edge Prince George 5-4 Wednesday

Rockets win a wild one

Photo: Kelowna Rockets The Rockets erased a two goal deficit, beating PG 5-4 Wednesday

Tomas Poletin scored the winner off a faceoff with seven seconds left in regulation time as the Kelowna Rockets shocked the Prince George Cougars 5-4 Wednesday night.

It was a wild final 65 seconds in which the Cougars squandered a glorious chance to win it, but Terik Parascak elected to pass on a two-on-one instead of hitting the empty net.

The pass didn’t connect, the Rockets went back the other way and Kayden Longley found a rebound at the edge of the crease and beat Joshus Ravensbergen to tie it.

THE SCENES IN PG ?



The goal was Longley’s second of the night.

Then, with overtime looming Carson Wetsch, in his Rockets debut, won a draw in the left faceoff circle back to Poletin whose one-timer beat Ravensbergen for the winner.

It was the only time the Rockets led in the contest and capped off a two-goal third period comeback.

Longley's first was also set up by Wetsch. With the Rockets shorthanded, Wetsch and Longley created an odd-man rush. Wetsch passed across to Longley who whipped home a one-timer to tie the game at a goal apiece.

After the Cougars tied it on the same power play, Hiroki Gojsic took a cross-ice pass from, you guessed it, Carson Wetsch off the rush and wired a shot from the top of the circle past Ravensbergen.

The game was tied at 2-2 entering the third, but it was the Cougars who got a pair of goals before the nine minute mark to take a 4-2 lead.

The Rockets quickly responded. Ravensbergen stopped Longley on a breakaway, but Connor Pankratz was there to bury the rebound, setting the stage for the last minute heroics.

Josh Banini turned aside 31 shots to earn his third straight victory.

The Rockets had numerous chances to get back in the game earlier, but the power play did them no favours, going 0-8 with the man advantage, including four chances in the third.

The Cougars scored twice on their five opportunities.

The Rockets played without Tij Iginla and Hayden Paupanekis. Iginla is expected to make his season debut Friday while Paupanekis remains out week-to-week.

The Rockets, winners of three straight, host Seattle Friday at Prospera Place.