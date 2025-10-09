WHL News
6 Penticton Vees from inaugural draft class to play in the 2025 WHL Cup
6 Vees to play in WHL Cup
Photo: Contributed
Defenceman Thor Liffiton (left) will represent Team Alberta.
Six players from the Penticton Vees inaugural WHL draft class will be representing their respective provinces in the upcoming WHL Cup.
The round-robin tournament will be held at the Marchant Crane Centrium, the home of the Red Deer Rebels from Oct. 22 to 26.
Teams from the four Western Canadian provinces compete in the tournament format followed by playoffs.
The following players are joining:
- Defenceman Thor Liffiton will play for Team Alberta.
- Forward Peter Banicevic will play for Team British Columbia.
- Goaltender Jack Utsunomiya will play for Team British Columbia.
- Forward Talon Scinocca will play for Team Manitoba
- Defenceman Owen Conrad will play for Team Manitoba
- Forward Dawson Baht will play for Team Saskatchewan
The majority of players participating in the event were selected in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft or have been listed by WHL Clubs. This will mark the 12th year of the event.
