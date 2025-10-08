WHL News
Carson Wetsch will wear the 'C' for the Kelowna Rockets this season
Rockets unveil new captain
Photo: Kelowna Rockets
Carson Wetsch will wear the "C" for the Kelowna Rockets
Carson Westch will have some additional lettering on his uniform when he makes his Kelowna Rockets debut Wednesday night in Prince George.
Wetsch, acquired from the Calgary Hitmen during the offseason, has been named the franchise's 30th captain.
Tij Iginla, Nate Corbet and Mazden Leslie will all serve as alternate captains.
Wetsch, a third round pick of the San Jose Sharks in 2024, was captain of the Hitmen last season.
Leslie, also in his first season with the Rockets, was captain of the Vancouver Giants last season.
Iginla, who will make his regular season debut Wednesday will continue his leadership role with the team after also wearing an “A” last season.
