WHL News

Former Kelowna Rocket head coaches go head-to-head for first time in NHL game

Ex Rocket coaches clash

Photo: NHL Historic meeting between Huska (l) and Foote Thursday night

Over the long, storied history of the Kelowna Rockets, only two former head coaches have ever reached the pinnacle, head coach of an NHL team.

And, for the first time ever, those two are set to come face-to-face in a regular season National Hockey League game.

Ryan Huska will take his Calgary Flames into Vancouver Thursday night to face Adam Foote’s Vancouver Canucks.

The two teams did clash in the pre-season with Foote and his Canucks coming out on top in both occasions, but this is worth two points.

The 50-year-old Huska, who owns four Memorial Cup rings, is the longest tenured of the Rockets 12 head coaches.

He ran the bench from 2007 until 2014.

Over those seven seasons, Huska guided the Rockets to a 303-164-37 record.

He was named head coach of the Flames in June of 2023.

Foote, 54, who won two Stanley Cups with Colorado in 1996 and 2001, coached the Rockets for parts of two seasons.

He was hired Oct. 23, 2018 and let go Feb. 19, 2020. The Rockets had a 48-49-8-4 record under his leadership.

He was named head coach of the Canucks earlier this summer after Rick Tocchet stepped down.

Thursday marks the first of three regular season meetings between the Pacific Division rivals.