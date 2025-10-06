WHL News

Utah Mammoth have reassigned forward Tij Iginla to the Kelowna Rockets

Iginla returning to Rockets

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor - file Tij Iginla (centre) has been returned to the Kelowna Rockets

The Kelowna Rockets could have their entire roster available for the first time this season when they take on the Prince George Cougars Wednesday.

The Utah Mammoth today reassigned forward Tij Iginla, sending the 2024 first round draft choice back to the Rockets.

All NHL teams were required to announce their rosters this afternoon ahead of the start of the 2025-2026 season.

Iginla had spent the entire pre-season with the Mammoth, getting into four games. He did not pick up a point in those games.

The Mammoth said Iginla was unable to participate in the final two pre-season games due to injury. He was said to be day-to-day.

Iginla was the final player still participating in NHL camps.

Last season, Iginla posted 14 goals and 18 assists in just 21 games. He underwent season-ending hip surgery.

Forward Carson Wetsch, who returned a week ago from the San Jose camp is also expected to make his Rockets debut Wednesday.

Forward Hayden Paupanekis and goaltender Harrison Boettiger are also expected to make their regular season debuts after being sidelined with injuries.

The Rockets also announced Monday they have reassigned goaltender Jake Pilon. His destination is still to be determined.

Pilon became expendable with Boettiger already in the fold and the acquisition of Josh Banini during the pre-season.

In two seasons with the Rockets Pilon compiled a record of 14-31-7 with one shutout.

The Rockets, 2-1 on the season, will return home to host Seattle Friday.