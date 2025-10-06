Utah Mammoth have reassigned forward Tij Iginla to the Kelowna Rockets
Iginla returning to Rockets
The Kelowna Rockets could have their entire roster available for the first time this season when they take on the Prince George Cougars Wednesday.
The Utah Mammoth today reassigned forward Tij Iginla, sending the 2024 first round draft choice back to the Rockets.
All NHL teams were required to announce their rosters this afternoon ahead of the start of the 2025-2026 season.
Iginla had spent the entire pre-season with the Mammoth, getting into four games. He did not pick up a point in those games.
The Mammoth said Iginla was unable to participate in the final two pre-season games due to injury. He was said to be day-to-day.
Iginla was the final player still participating in NHL camps.
Last season, Iginla posted 14 goals and 18 assists in just 21 games. He underwent season-ending hip surgery.
Forward Carson Wetsch, who returned a week ago from the San Jose camp is also expected to make his Rockets debut Wednesday.
Forward Hayden Paupanekis and goaltender Harrison Boettiger are also expected to make their regular season debuts after being sidelined with injuries.
The Rockets also announced Monday they have reassigned goaltender Jake Pilon. His destination is still to be determined.
Pilon became expendable with Boettiger already in the fold and the acquisition of Josh Banini during the pre-season.
In two seasons with the Rockets Pilon compiled a record of 14-31-7 with one shutout.
The Rockets, 2-1 on the season, will return home to host Seattle Friday.
More WHL articles
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.
Previous Stories
- Rockets earn road sweep Jan 10
- Vees beat Blazers in OT Jan 10
- Vees halt Blazers' comeback Jan 9
- Rockets win costly Jan 9
- Vees extend winning streak Jan 8
- Rockets show off new look Jan 7
- Vees top BC Division Jan 7
- Rockets trio return to lineup Jan 7
- Rockets continue to add Jan 6
- Rocket world junior MVP Jan 5
- Rockets looking to add Jan 5
- Kamloops beats Kelowna Jan 3