WHL News

Penticton Vees post third straight victory with decisive win over Wenatchee

Vees win again

Photo: Penticton Vees the Penticton Vees won their third game in a row on Sunday in Wenatchee.



This has been a good weekend for the Penticton Vees.

The WHL newcomers posted their third win in a row on Sunday. They got past the Wenatchee Wild by a score of 5-1. That puts the Vees at 4-2-1 for the season, with points in four straight games.

Diego Johnson got Penticton on the board by banging a loose puck home for the first of two goals in the game.

The Wild evened things up with a goal late in the first period, but the Vees dominated the second period. Tristan Petersen deflected the puck up high for his first WHL goal. He was followed by Jacob Kvasnicka, who got his fourth goal of the season. Johnson batted in his second of the game to give Penticton a 4-1 lead after two periods.

In the third period, Wenatchee peppered AJ Reyelts with 22 shots, but the Vees held them off, even successfully killing off a five-on-three. It was Morgan Tastad who secured the victory, scoring shorthanded into the empty net, to make the final 5-1.

The Vees were 4/16 on the power play through the three-game weekend that also saw them defeat Portland 3-2 on Friday and embarrassed Seattle 10-4 on Saturday.

Penticton’s next game will be against the Kelowna Rockets, at home on Saturday, October 11.