Penticton Vees dominate Seattle Thunderbirds 10-4 Saturday night

Photo: Penticton Vees The Penticton Vees bested the Seattle Thunderbirds 10-4 Saturday night.

Records fell during the Penticton Vees drubbing of the Seattle Thunderbirds Saturday night.

En route to a dominating 10-4 home win, the Vees got to work quickly, with Jacob Kvasnicka scoring just 25 seconds into the game on an early powerplay.

But the Thunderbirds responded, with forward Marcus Laraque tying the game going into the first intermission The away team even took the lead early in the second with a shorthanded goal, but the Vees quickly turned things around.

The Vees' Brady Birnie tied the game back up just 41 seconds later and then the floodgates opened up, with the Vees scoring a total of eight goals in the second period – a team record and a WHL expansion team record for the most goals scored in a single period.

The Vees' Brittan Alstead found his third goal of the game in the third period, the team's first hat-trick since joining the WHL this season.

Along with the high scoring, the game was also a rough one, with 107 penalty minutes racked up between the two teams.

Riding a two-game winning streak, the Vees return to the ice south of the border Sunday afternoon, playing the Wenatchee Wild.