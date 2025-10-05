Penticton Vees dominate Seattle Thunderbirds 10-4 Saturday night
Vees dominate Seattle
Records fell during the Penticton Vees drubbing of the Seattle Thunderbirds Saturday night.
En route to a dominating 10-4 home win, the Vees got to work quickly, with Jacob Kvasnicka scoring just 25 seconds into the game on an early powerplay.
But the Thunderbirds responded, with forward Marcus Laraque tying the game going into the first intermission The away team even took the lead early in the second with a shorthanded goal, but the Vees quickly turned things around.
The Vees' Brady Birnie tied the game back up just 41 seconds later and then the floodgates opened up, with the Vees scoring a total of eight goals in the second period – a team record and a WHL expansion team record for the most goals scored in a single period.
The Vees' Brittan Alstead found his third goal of the game in the third period, the team's first hat-trick since joining the WHL this season.
Along with the high scoring, the game was also a rough one, with 107 penalty minutes racked up between the two teams.
Riding a two-game winning streak, the Vees return to the ice south of the border Sunday afternoon, playing the Wenatchee Wild.
More WHL articles
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.
Previous Stories
- Vees halt Blazers' comeback Jan 9
- Rockets win costly Jan 9
- Vees extend winning streak Jan 8
- Rockets show off new look Jan 7
- Vees top BC Division Jan 7
- Rockets trio return to lineup Jan 7
- Rockets continue to add Jan 6
- Rocket world junior MVP Jan 5
- Rockets looking to add Jan 5
- Kamloops beats Kelowna Jan 3
- Rockets come up just short Jan 2
- Rockets get a defenceman Jan 2