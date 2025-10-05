WHL News

Kamloops loses lead, drops second straight game to visiting Portland Winterhawks

Blazers drop second straight

Photo: Brian Johnson Photography The Blazers lost a one-goal lead and the game 6-4 the final to the Winterhawks Saturday night.

The Blazers have dropped two in a row for the first time this season, losing another goal-filled affair to the Portland Winterhawks at the Sandman Centre Saturday night.

Scoring for Kamloops were Natham Behm, JP Hurlbert (2) and Tommy Lafreniere.

The Blue and Orange found themselves down 1-0 at home early following a Winterhawks goal from Kayd Ruedig two minutes in to the first period. Behm got the Blazers on the board a minute later however, off a pass from Hurlbert.

The two teams would trade goals again in the first frame, with Portland’s Max Psenicka scoring at 6:33 and Hurlbert tying the game at 18:23 in the period. Assists on the Blazers' goal went to Ty Bonowski and captain Ryan Michael.

In the second period, Hurlbert got the Blazers the lead with the night’s lone powerplay goal with assists from Michael and Jordan Keller.

Less than a minute in to the third added an insurance goal thanks to Lafreniere, with assists from Hurlbert and Bonkowski.

But that was all the Blazers’ offence would manage as the Winterhawks soared back into the game after the eight minute mark thanks to goals from Jordan Duguay, Psenikca, Jake Gustafson and Duguay again with the empty-netter with two minutes to go.

The final score was 6-4 in favour of the Winterhawls.

Kamloops’ netminder Ivans Kufterins stopped 30 of 35 shots he faced and Portland’s Ondrej Stebetak saved 24 of 28 that came his way.

The Blazers went one 1/2 on the powerplay while Portland was 0/1.

Saturday’s game in front of 3,729 fans was the first two-game losing skid of the young 2025-2026 season for the Blazers.

With the loss the Blazers are now fourth in the west with a 3-2-0-0 record, and have a trip to Prince Albert to play the Raiders on Oct.10, kicking off a lengthy eastern conference road trip through the Prairies.