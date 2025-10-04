WHL News

Penticton Vees net first WHL home victory with a 3-2 win over the Portland Winterhawks

Vees earn first home ice win

Photo: Penticton Vees Vees pick up first WHL win on home ice

The Penticton Vees got their first WHL home ice victory on Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre, taking down the Portland Winterhawks in a 3-2 win.

The Vees started out in a 1-0 lead just 2:24 into the opening frame, thanks to Jacob Kvasnicka snagging a loose puck in the crease and getting it into net for his second goal of the season.

Louie Wehmann would add to the lead for Penticton near the halfway mark in the first, taking the puck from the side of the net on the powerplay to make the score 2-0.

The Vees held the score at 2-0 heading into the third period while only allowing 10 shots on goaltender AJ Reyelts.

Penticton added on more to their score, when Matteo Danis backhanded the puck past the Winterhawks goaltender during four-on-four play just a few minutes into the final period.

The Winterhawks wouldn't allow a shut out, with Nathan Free sliding in a goal under the blocker-side arm of Reyelts.

With just over one minute to go in the game, the visiting team had Carsyn Dyck shoot one through traffic and go over Reyelts to make it a one goal game.

The Vees would stay off the Winerhawks for the last bit of the game to secure the 3-2 win.

Penticton faces off against the Seattle Thunderbirds once again on home ice on Saturday night, with puck drop at 6:05 p.m.