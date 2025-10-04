Thunderbirds hand Blazers first loss of season, 7-4
Blazers fall to Thunderbirds
A Jordan Keller hat trick was not enough for the Kamloops Blazers on Friday night in Kent, Wash., where they dropped a penalty-filled game 7-4 to the Seattle Thunderbirds.
Keller (3) and JP Hurlbert scored for the Blazers. Brendan Rudolph, Matej Pekar (2) and Antonio Martorana were the goal scorers for Seattle.
The Blazers scored twice in a minute midway through the second period to tie the game, but they took a 4-2 deficit into the third period.
Logan Edmonstone made 30 saves on 36 shots in net for the Blazers. Marek Sklenicka stopped 33 of 37 Kamloops shots.
The Blazers scored three times — all Keller — on 10 power play opportunities. The T-birds scored twice on five chances.
Announced attendance at Accesso ShoWare Center was WHAT.
The loss was the first of the season for the Blazers, who fall to 3-1.
They are back in action on Saturday, when they host the Portland Winterhawks at Sandman Centre for a 6 p.m. face off.
The Blazers will then hit the road for a season-long six-game road trip to Saskatchewan and Manitoba, returning to host the Medicine Hat Tigers on Oct. 23.
