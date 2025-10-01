Kelowna Rockets reduced its roster to 26
Rockets trim roster by two
The Kelowna Rockets have made a couple of roster moves, reassigning a pair of players to teams in the Alberta Junior Hockey League.
The Rockets Wednesday reassigned forward Gabriel O’Brien to the Drayton Valley Thunder and defenceman Dallin Antos to the Drumheller Dragons.
O’Brien, who suited up for one game this season, was a sixth round pick in the 2023 prospects draft.
Antos also saw action in one game this season. He was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 prospects draft.
The moves leave the Rockets with 26 players, including 15 forwards, eight defencemen and three goaltenders.
With the return of forward Carson Wetsch on the weekend, only forward Tij Iginla remains on an NHL pre-season roster.
Iginla suited up for Utah Tuesday night and may see more action with the Mammoth who have two more pre-season games Thursday and Saturday.
The Rockets are in the midst of a 10-day break.
They don’t return to action until next Wednesday in Prince George.
The Rockets are home to Seattle a week Friday.
