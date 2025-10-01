WHL News

Penticton Vees announce promotions for their upcoming weekend games

Vees hosting promo games

Photo: File photo Penticton Vees promo games coming up

The Penticton Vees will have a couple special promotions for their upcoming games this weekend.

Come out on Friday Oct. 3rd, when the Vees will host OC College Night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Students from Okanagan College can purchase half price tickets online by scanning a QR code distributed on campus or students can present their Okanagan College Student app at the Valley First Box Office to receive the discount at the game.

Then on Saturday, the Vees are teaming up RE/MAX for their annual Coats for Kids campaign.

Fans are invited to drop off new or gently used children's coats, snow plants, gloves, hats and boots before the game that will be donated to kids in the community.

