WHL News

The Kelowna Rockets have freed up a spot for another overage player after Tuesday trade

Rockets trade defender

Photo: Kelowna Rockets Kelowna Rockets send defenseman Carter Kowalyk to Seattle.

The Kelowna Rockets have sent 2005-born defenseman Carter Kowalyk to the Seattle Thunderbirds in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick.

“We thank Carter for his time with our organization and his contributions both on and off the ice,” said Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton.

“He was a strong presence on our blueline and in our room, and we wish him the best as he continues his WHL career with Seattle.”

Kowalyk, 20, was originally acquired by the Rockets in January 2024 as part of a three-team trade with Saskatoon and Edmonton. Over parts of the past two seasons in Kelowna, the 6’5”, 205-pound defender appeared in 68 regular-season games, recording 2 goals, 13 assists, and 74 penalty minutes, along with one assist in 10 playoff appearances.

The move frees up another roster spot for an overage player (20-year-old) WHL teams are permitted a maximum of three.