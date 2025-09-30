The San Jose Sharks have reassigned Carson Wetsch to the Rockets

WHL News

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor Carson Wetsch has returned to the Rockets from the San Jose training camp

The Kelowna Rockets will have power forward Carson Wetsch in the lineup when they return from a lengthy break.

Wetsch, acquired in the off season in a deal with the Calgary Hitmen, was reassigned by the NHL’s San Jose Sharks.

The 19-year-old North Vancouver native was a third-round selection of the Sharks in 2024.

He played in one pre-season game this year, receiving four penalty minutes in just over 10 minutes of ice time.

Wetsch will make his Rockets debut Wednesday, Oct. 8 when they travel to Prince George to face the Cougars.

The return of Wetsch leaves only Tij Iginla (Utah) at an NHL camp.

Meanwhile, with the team not seeing game action for 10-days, head coach Derrick Martin says along with working on some areas the team needs to improve on, there will be a chance for some team building.

“We’re also going to take advantage of some time spent off the ice and away from the rink as a group. Part of this journey is about having fun and finding joy,” said Martin following Saturday’s overtime win.

“They don’t need a lot of help with that right now, it’s a happy dressing room but I am looking forward to having an opportunity to have some fun with the guys.”

It’s an exercise he feels is very important, especially early in the season.

“You want to get a chance to get to know the person, not just the player and not just the coach and the best way to do that is away from the rink doing something that isn’t hockey related.

“I’m big on relationships. I think it’s critically important for a team to have emotional intelligence and we are hoping to get this group to take a huge step forward in that area over the next 10 days.”