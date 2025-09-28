WHL News

Edmonstone shines as Blazers shut out T-Birds 6-0, extend season-opening win streak to three

Blazers win third in a row

Photo: Kamloops Blazers Logan Edmonstone was perfect on 38 shots on Saturday, Sept. 27, at Sandman Centre as the Kamloops Blazers beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 6-0.

Logan Edmonstone was flawless on 38 shots and JP Hurlbert put up four points on Saturday as the Kamloops Blazers stayed perfect with a 6-0 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Tommy Lafreniere, Ty Bonkowski, Hurlbert (2), Jordan Keller and Nathan Behm were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Josh Evaschesen had three assists.

The Blazers were up 3-0 after the second period. Seattle made a push in the third, outshooting Kamloops 16-9, but they could not find the back of the net.

Edmonstone earned his second win of the season. Marek Sklenicka and Grayson Malinoski shared duties in net for Seattle.

Hurlbert’s four points give him nine in three games, moving him into a tie with Victoria’s Roan Woodward for first place in WHL scoring.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 3,366.

The win moves the Blazers 3-0 on the young season.

They are back in action on Friday in Seattle, before returning home next Saturday against Portland.