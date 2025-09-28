Edmonstone shines as Blazers shut out T-Birds 6-0, extend season-opening win streak to three
Blazers win third in a row
Logan Edmonstone was flawless on 38 shots and JP Hurlbert put up four points on Saturday as the Kamloops Blazers stayed perfect with a 6-0 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds.
Tommy Lafreniere, Ty Bonkowski, Hurlbert (2), Jordan Keller and Nathan Behm were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Josh Evaschesen had three assists.
The Blazers were up 3-0 after the second period. Seattle made a push in the third, outshooting Kamloops 16-9, but they could not find the back of the net.
Edmonstone earned his second win of the season. Marek Sklenicka and Grayson Malinoski shared duties in net for Seattle.
Hurlbert’s four points give him nine in three games, moving him into a tie with Victoria’s Roan Woodward for first place in WHL scoring.
Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 3,366.
The win moves the Blazers 3-0 on the young season.
They are back in action on Friday in Seattle, before returning home next Saturday against Portland.
More WHL articles
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.
Previous Stories
- Rockets get a defenseman Jan 2
- Vees battle hard for victory Jan 2
- Vees add on another win Dec 31
- Blazers come back to win Dec 30
- Vees take down Rockets Dec 29
- Giants outpace Blazers 7-3 Dec 28
- Blazers blast Hitmen 9–5 Dec 27
- Rockets race by Giants Dec 27
- Rocket friends now foes Dec 26
- JoJo Mason singing at Vees Dec 20
- Blazers stumble into break Dec 20
- Penalty issues hurt Rockets Dec 20