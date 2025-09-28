WHL News

Tomas Poletin scored the shootout winner as the Rockets edged Penticton 3-2 Saturday

Rockets sweep Vees

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor Josh Banini stopped was perfect in the shootout leading the Rockets past Penticton 3-2.

Tomas Poletin is showing just why the Kelowna Rockets selected him first overall in the import draft earlier this year.

The 18-year-old Czechia native scored his third goal in two games and also notched the shootout winner as the Rockets edged the Penticton Vees 3-2 in a shootout Saturday night at Prospera Place.

Poletin also scored twice in his Western Hockey League debut in Kelowna’s come-from-behind 5-4 win in Penticton Friday.

“I think he plays a North American style of game. He’s a north-south player,” said Rockets head coach Derrick Martin.

“He has a confidence with the puck, he has a real good shot, but I like his compete away from the puck as well.

“He’s done a tremendous job in the first two games. Obviously the goals are huge for our group, but he’s done a real good job of coming in and establishing himself.”

Oh, that shot.

Poletin ripped a laser of a one-timer laser just under the bar from the left circle on a power play, tying the game at 1-1.

Another day, another goal for Tomas Poletin!



The 1st overall selection in the 2025 CHL Import Draft snipes home his 3️⃣rd goal of the season.@Kelowna_Rockets | @NYIslanders | #WHLOpeningWeek pic.twitter.com/6ZVdwGAmJz — Western Hockey League (@TheWHL) September 28, 2025

“That’s kind of my spot on the power play,” said Poletin.

“I think Longsey (Kaden Longley) made a great pass from the corner and I just ripped it in.”

Poletin said he was looking top corner, saying from that spot on the ice the goalie usually goes down there.

The Vees opened the scoring on Doogan Pederson’s seeing-eye wrist shot during a slow, plodding opening period.

It’s a theme the Rockets have seen too much of over the first three games of the season, slow starts. They’ve been outscored 7-0 during the opening 20 minutes this season.

“That’s probably the biggest area we have to fix is our starts,” said Martin.

“Last night and tonight again. I don’t have the answer for it right now….but it’s collectively inside those four walls with our players and our coaching staff.

“We’ve got some practice time over the next 10 days to take advantage of and try to get this group ready for a 60-minute effort.”

They did get better as the game wore on and were the much better team for stretches of the second, through the third and overtime.

Longley, who assisted on the opening goal, was credited with a goal that made it 2-1. During a battle behind the Vees net, the puck somehow flipped up, hit the top of the net and landed in the crease. Longley managed to get his stick on it and poke it over the line.

After a review, the goal was allowed to stand.

Brittan Alstead got the equalizer on a Penticton power play near the end of the second.

The third period and overtime were both scoreless, despite the Rockets best efforts.

Defenceman Mazden Leslie had the best chance to win it in the overtime period, but his shot from the high slot rang off the goal post.

Goaltender Josh Banini was perfect in the shootout while Poletin scored the long goal for the Rockets low glove side from the mid slot.

After dropping their opening game of the season, the Rockets are now 2-1 on the young campaign.

They are now off until Wednesday, Oct. 8 when they make their first trip north to face the Prince George Cougars.

They host Seattle two nights later.