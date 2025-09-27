WHL News

Blazers win goal-filled affair against Thunderbirds in Kamloops

Kamloops starts season 2-0

Photo: Brian Johnson Nathan Behm, 29, celebrates his game-winning goal with Josh Evaschesen (left) and JP Hurlbert (right) Saturday night at the Sandman Centre.

The Kamloops Blazers picked up a win in the first of three straight games against the Seattle Thunderbirds Friday night at the Sandman Centre.

Scoring for the Blazers were JP Hurlbert, Nathan Behm, (2) and Ty Bonkowski.

There were four goals scored in the opening frame with the Thunderbirds roaring to a 2-0 lead in the first five minutes of play.

The Blazers got on the board seven and a half minutes into the period thanks to newly acquired blue-chip Hurlbert, who scored his fourth goal in two games with a wrist shot on the rush off a pass from Bonkowski.

That was followed by Behm putting one top corner over the goalie’s glove seven minutes later.

In the second, Seattle took back the lead at the four minute mark, but the Blazers tied the game off a rebound goal in front of the net on the power play.

Things settled down in the third until three minutes left in the game when Behm scored his second of the game and the game winner off a pass from Hurlbert and Josh Evaschesen.

The Blazers outshot the T-Birds 53 to 37. Attendance was 3,287.

Blazers goalie Ivans Kufterins made 34 saves while the Thunderbirds’ Grayson Malinoski had 49.

Kamloops went 1/4 on the power play and stayed out of the box themselves, taking no penalties against Seattle.

The Blue and Orange are now 2-0 to start the 2025-26 season.

Saturday is Groundhog Day for the Blazers and Thunderbirds as they’ll face-off at the Sandman Centre again, starting at 6 p.m. They'll then play a third straight game in Kent, Wash. next Friday, Oct. 4.