Penticton Vees fall to Kelowna Rockets in their first WHL home game

UPDATE: 10:15 p.m.

The Penticton Vees worked hard in matching their new rivals, the Kelowna Rockets for their first home game against at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The Rockets regained the lead at the tail end of the third period, finishing off the game at 5-4 in their favour.

UPDATE: 9:48 p.m.

Fans packed into the South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday night for a historic game between the Penticton Vees and the Kelowna Rockets.

Crowds roared as WHL commissioner Daniel Robert Near officially welcomed the Vees into the league on their first home ice game.

He commended the city and the Penticton Indian Band on their collaboration with the team to encourage such community support.

Mayor Julius Bloomfield and Chief Greg Gabriel came onto the ice in a pre-game ceremony, along with Vees majority owner Graham Fraser.

The home team didn't waste any time getting a goal in, scoring in the first minute.

Also quick to come was the fists between the two new rivals, with gloves coming off just five minutes into the game.

Photo: City of Penticton Mayors Tom Dyas, left, and Julius Bloomfield, right, celebrate a new friendly hockey rivalry.

Penticton and Kelowna's mayors are getting in on the friendly rivalry anticipated to kick off tonight between the Penticton Vees and the Kelowna Rockets.

Mayors Julius Bloomfield and Tom Dyas appear in a cheeky video wearing Vees and Rockets jerseys, respectively, from Victoria, where they are attending the Union of BC Municipalities.

The two teams are expected to be rivals, as the only two WHL teams in the Okanagan Valley.

Game one of a doubleheader between the two is tonight at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Photo: City of Penticton Mayors Tom Dyas, left, and Julius Bloomfield, right, celebrate a new friendly hockey rivalry.

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

Photo: Penticton Vees Penticton Vees 2025-26 Leadership Group

The Penticton Vees have a couple of regular season games under their belt and are ready to hit their home ice tonight for their home opener game in the WHL.

The Vees' Western Hockey League inaugural season began last week, facing the Victoria Royals Sept. 19 and Vancouver Giants on Sept. 20. They earned a loss in Victoria and a win in Langley against Vancouver.

Friday night brings the Kelowna Rockets to the South Okanagan Events Centre, as the cities begin a new Okanagan rivalry.

Head coach Fred Harbinson said there was a big turnout on Wednesday night at the pep rally and they are expecting a huge crowd for the opener.

"The biggest crowd we've ever had for a hockey game is around 4,800 in that building and we're going to be way past that. They're selling standing room right now, we'll be over 5,000," he said.

He added that sometimes nerves can be a factor for a new team playing on home ice for their first game, but thinks the two prior games have helped get the nerves out.

"I think as a team, we're going to play really hard to get people excited to want to come to multiple games," Harbinson said.

"Obviously, we went in the league for a reason, and we want to compete and to win championships, and we don't know when that'll ever be, but the process has started for us."

The Vees hope the big attendance numbers will continue past opening night.

"We need people to get hooked and want to come back for more."

Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.