Kelowna Rockets reassign two players, reduce roster to 30

WHL News  

Rockets roster reduced

Cindy White - Sep 21, 2025 / 8:57 pm | Story: 573727

The Kelowna Rockets have cut their roster down to 30 players after the first game of the season on Friday.

The team has reassigned forward Riley Pederson and defenceman Lachlan Staniforth.

Pederson, from Smithers, B.C, made his WHL debut on Friday. He went 6 for 7 on the face-off and was a -1 in the Rockets’ 8-2 loss to Spokane in their season opener. He has been reassigned to the Olds Grizzlys of the AJHL.

Staniforth, from Abbotsford, was Kelowna’s sixth-round pick (122nd overall) in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. It is still to be determined where he will play this season after appearing in two preseason games for the Rockets.

With the reassignments, the Rockets roster has been reduced to 30 players, consisting of 16 forwards, 10 defensemen, and 4 goaltenders. Multiple players are still away at NHL training camps.

The Rockets' next home game is this Saturday (September 27th) against the Penticton Vees at 6:05pm. Tickets for that game are available here.

