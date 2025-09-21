WHL News

Hurlbert's hat trick propels Blazers to 6-4 win over Spokane in season opener

Photo: Brian Johnson/Kamloops Blazers JP Hurlbert scores one of his three goals on Saturday at Sandman Centre, where the Kamloops Blazers beat the Spokane Chiefs 6-4.

Newcomer JP Hurlbert made a good impression on Saturday night in his Kamloops Blazers debut, pacing the home team in a 6-4 win over the Spokane Chiefs to open the WHL season.

Hurlbert scored twice in the first and added the game winner early in the second period on the power play. Isa Guram, Cooper Moore and Owen Cooper also scored for Kamloops. The goal scorers for Spokane were Rhett Sather, Mathis Preston, Coco Armstrong and Gavin Burcar.

The game was tied 2-2 after 20 minutes, but Kamloops took control in the second period with three straight and the Chiefs could not close out the comeback before the clock ran out.

Logan Edmonstone made 29 saves on 33 Spokane shots to earn the win for Kamloops. Linus Vieillard stopped 19 of 24 Kamloops shots in the loss for Spokane.

Hurlbert was a significant summer acquisition for the Blazers. The 17-year-old American has been projected as a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 3,478.

The Chiefs are expected to be among the WHL's strongest teams this season. They move to 1-1 with the loss after beating up on the Kelowna Rockets, hosts of this year's Memorial Cup, on Friday night.

The Blazers will put their 1-0 record on the line on Friday, when the Seattle Thunderbirds (1-0) visit Sandman Centre. Puck drop is 7 p.m.