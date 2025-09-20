Spokane spoiled the Rockets home opener, 8-2 Friday night
Rockets routed in opener
The Spokane Chiefs showed why they are the top ranked team in the Western Hockey League.
The Chiefs scored early, and they scored often in routing the Kelowna Rockets 8-2 in their home, and season opener before a disappointed crowd of more than 4,600 at Prospera Place.
The Chiefs were all over newly acquired netminder Josh Banini in the opening period, scoring four times on 12 shots over the course of the first 17 minutes.
Jake Pilon took the net the rest of the way.
Coco Armstrong and Chase Harrington each scored twice for the Chiefs who led 4-0 after one and 6-2 after the second.
Mathis Preston had a goal and two assists.
Connor Pankratz and Kalder Varga scored for the Rockets.
Kelowna was missing six players still at NHL camps and three others on the injured list.
The Chiefs, also without players at NHL camps, most notably Berkly Catton, dressed seven rookies.
The Rockets outshot the Chiefs in every period and 38-30 overall, but were unable to win where it counted, on the scoreboard.
The Rockets are off now until next weekend when they face the expansion Penticton Vees in a home-and-home set, Friday for the Vees home opener at the SOEC and Saturday back at Prospera Place.
