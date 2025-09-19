WHL News

Memorial Cup host Kelowna Rockets kick off new season Friday night

Rockets open cup season

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor Czechia native Daniel Pekar is expected to make his Rockets debut Friday

The Kelowna Rockets will be minus several key players when they open up the 2025-2026 Western Hockey League season Friday at Prospera Place against the Spokane Chiefs.

Seven players remain at National Hockey League training camps while three others—forward Hayden Paupanekis, defenceman Will Sharpe and goaltender Harrison Boettiger—are all on the injured list.

President and general manager Bruce Hamilton says it was discovered Paupanekis had mono when he took his physical prior to the Montreal Canadians training camp. Sharpe had a surgical procedure to deal with an intestine problem and Boettiger had appendicitis and was operated on last week.

Hamilton says all three are a couple of weeks away from returning.

The Rockets finished the exhibition season 2-3, including a pair of losses to the Medicine Hat Tigers in Whitehorse.

Overall though, Hamilton is happy where the team sits entering the season.

“I’ll be happier when we get more of our guys back from NHL camps because we’ll have a pretty good understanding of what all we have and we’re pretty excited about what we do have when we have everybody back,” said Hamilton.

“Then we’ll have to wait and evaluate to see where we’re at in a couple of spots, in goal still and up front.”

Specifically at centre, where the team is thin with natural centermen.

“I think we are going to be a little more patient now because we want to see what (Tomas) Poletin can do, if he can play in the middle or not.”

But, with 10 players missing from the lineup, it will give others a chance to show how much their game has progressed since last season, in a game that matters.

“There will be some guys who will play in the top six that won’t be there a week later, but it will give them an opportunity to show what they can do.

“Coming out of Whitehorse I thought (Levi) Benson and (Kalder) Varga took some good steps. Our defence is still a work in progress until we get everybody back.”

Hamilton expects most of those in NHL camps will return sometime early to mid next week.

The one exception is likely Tij Iginla who is expected to get a longer look by Utah since he didn’t get much of an opportunity due to injury last season.

Following Friday’s tilt with the Chiefs, the Rockets will be off until next weekend when they face the expansion Penticton Vees in a home-and-home series.