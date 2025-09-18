WHL News

Kelowna Rockets trade for goaltender depth

Rockets acquire goaltender

Photo: Everett Silvertips Josh Banini

The Kelowna Rockets have added to their goaltender room ahead of Friday’s season opener.

Kelowna Wednesday acquired 19-year-old netminder Josh Banini from the Moose Jaw Warriors for a pair of draft choices.

The Warriors receive a conditional seventh round draft choice in 2026 and a conditional fourth round selection in 2027 in the deal.

Banini appeared in 26 games in his rookie campaign with the Warriors last season, posting a 3-17-0-1 record with the last place Warriors. He had a goals against average of 4.00 and a save percentage of .899.

He was named top goaltender and a first team all star the previous year while suiting up for the Edmonton Junior Oilers AAA U18 team.

He recently attended the Edmonton Oilers rookie camp as a free agent invitee.

“Josh is a competitive goaltender with strong technical skills who has shown he can rise to the challenge,” says Rockets president and GM Bruce Hamilton.

“He’s a player we believe can push our other goalies and strengthen our depth at the position as we prepare for the season ahead.”

The addition of Banini leaves the Rockets with four netminders still on the roster including Harrison Boettiger, Nathan Kam and Jake Pilon.

Banini will join the team this week as they continue to prepare for Friday’s regular season opener against the Spokane Chiefs.