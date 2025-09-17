Kelowna Rockets reassign two players ahead of regular season opener
Rockets reduce roster
The Kelowna Rockets have trimmed their roster by two ahead the start of the regular season.
The team announced Tuesday it has reassigned forwards Nathan Cole and William Matte.
Cole, a second round selection in the 2024 WHL draft has been reassigned to Drayton Valley in the Alberta Junior Hockey League while Matte, a fourth round pick last year will suit up for the Calgary Flames U18 AAA program.
The moves leave the Rockets with 31 players still in town including 17 forwards, 11 defencemen and three goaltenders.
Several players are still away attending NHL training camps.
The Rockets kick off the 2025-2026 regular season Friday night at Prospera Place against the Spokane Chiefs.
Meanwhile, the Rockets appear in the CHL pre-season Top 10 rankings released this week.
The Rockets are ranked ninth in the poll.
Two other WHL teams, Spokane (3rd) and Edmonton (6th) are also ranked.
Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in the QMJHL are the top ranked team in the country.
