WHL News

Kelowna Rockets drop both games to Medicine Hat in Whitehorse

Rockets drop 2 to Tigers

Photo: Kelowna Rockets Rockets fall 5-2 in pre-season finale

The Kelowna Rockets are making the long trip home from Whitehorse empty-handed.

No trophy and no wins.

The Rockets dropped both games in a two game exhibition series with the Medicine Hat Tigers in what is being described as a very successful blend of cultures in the Yukon.

The Tigers dumped the Rockets 8-3 Friday and 5-2 Saturday to claim the Northern Lights Cup.

Kalder Varga and Kayden Longley both scored power play goals for the Rockets who led at one point 2-1 early in the second.

But Noah Davidson’s second of the night tied if before the end of the period, then three straight salted it away.

Gavin Kor snapped the tie on a Tigers power play then a pair of empty net goals from Misha Volotovskii and Liam Ruck salted it away.

The Rockets concluded the pre-season schedule 2-3.

They now prepare for the start of the regular season Friday night when the Spokane Chiefs invade Prospera Place.

The Rockets were without nine regulars for the weekend trip to Whitehorse, all taking part in NHL rookie camps.

Some of those players are expected to return before Friday’s season opener.