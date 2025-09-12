Penticton Vees triumph over Portland Winterhawks with 6-1 win in preseason game

Photo: Contributed Penticton Vees cruise To victory Against Winterhawks

The Penticton Vees added another tally in the win column on Friday night, coming out at 6-1 in Kennewick against the Portland Winterhawks.

Penticton Louie Wehmann found the net first just over halfway into the first period in the preseason game. He would add another at shortly after to send the Vees to the first intermission up 2-0.

Cameron Norrie then added to the Vees lead midway in the second period, to make it 3-0 heading into the final.

The goal scoring went hard in the third. First, Kash Alger-East scored just over two minutes in, before Easton Laplante and Brittan Alstead would add on their own goals.

The Winterhawks didn't end on a shutout, thanks to a goal from Finn Spehar with just 11 seconds remaining in the game to make the final score 6-1.

The Vees finish up their exhibition play Saturday morning at 11 a.m. against the Seattle Thunderbirds before their first WHL regular season game which takes place Friday Sept. 19 in Victoria.